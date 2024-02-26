Home

ISL vs PES Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Online And On TV In India

ISL vs PES Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ISL vs PES Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are going to compete against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 25. The current position of the teams is not good and they need to add some wins in order to bounce back in this tournament.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 13 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match happening?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, Sunday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aamer Jamal, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Umair Afridi

