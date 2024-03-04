Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 20 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

ISL vs PES Live Streaming

ISL vs PES Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are set to take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in match 20 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 4. The game is crucial for both teams in order to qualify for the playoffs. Currently, Peshawar Zalmi are on the third spot and Islamabad United are right below them on the fourth spot.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

