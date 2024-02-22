Home

Sports

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 8: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 8: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, ISL vs QUE, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars Dream11, Multan Sultans Dream11, ISL vs QUE, ISL vs QUE Dream11, ISL vs QUE Dream11 team, ISL vs QUE Dream11, ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy team.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 8: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST: Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are set to take on Rilee Rossouw’s Questa Gladiators in match 78 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 22. ISL have won one of their two games and on the other hand, QUE have won both of their matches and are among the top teams.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, ISL vs QUE, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars Dream11, Multan Sultans Dream11, ISL vs QUE, ISL vs QUE Dream11, ISL vs QUE Dream11 team, ISL vs QUE Dream11, ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy team.

You may like to read

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox, Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, K Nafay

All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Naseem Shah

ISL vs QUE Possible Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Tymal Mills, Haider Ali, Rumman Raees, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Hunain Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Laurie Evans, Will Smeed, Adil Naz

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.