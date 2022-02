ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team

Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (vc), James Vince, Jason Roy (c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

ISL vs QUE Predicted Playing 11

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (wk), Mubashir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar