ISL vs QUE PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 11: Also Read - VIDEO: When Sachin Tendulkar Got Dismissed For a Duck For The First & Last Time in Ranji Trophy Cricket

While Islamabad United would be playing their second match after the resumption of PSL, the Gladiators would be playing their first. Both teams are well-matched and that guarantees a thriller-of-a-match. Also Read - GGC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Gazi Group Cricketers vs Brothers Union, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 29 at 1:00 PM IST June 11 Friday

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ISL vs QUE T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Prediction – PSL 2021. Also Read - Chetan Sakariya Reacts on Maiden Team India Call-up For Sri Lanka Tour, Says 'Wish my Father Had Been Here'

TOSS: The PSL 2021 match toss between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 06.00 PM IST – June 10, Friday.

Time: 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

ISL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

S Ahmed, F Du Plessis(VC), U Khawaja, C Munro, F Ashraf, S Khan, A Russell(C), H Ali, Z Mehmood, M Hasnain, M Imran

ISL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United:

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed and Mohd Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators:

Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Jack Wildermuth

ISL vs QUE Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

