ISL vs QUE Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 12

Dream11 Team Prediction Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 12 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match ISL vs QUE at National Stadium: In another exciting match of Pakistan Super League 2021, Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday evening. The Super League T20 match will start at 7.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST). Both teams will come into this match on the back of defeats. Islamabad lost against QUEhawar Zalmi by six wickets, whereas Quetta suffered a loss against QUEhawar Zalmi by three wickets. Islamabad United are having a decent season so far, having won two out of their three matches and are placed at the fourth spot on the PSL points table. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are yet to register their first win of the season. They lost as many as three matches and are placed at the bottom on the PSL 2021 points table. Islamabad United will start as favourites in this match. Here is our ISL vs QUE Dream11 team predictions, ISL vs QUE Dream11 team players list and ISL vs QUE Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The toss between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will take place at 7 PM (IST) – March 1.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

ISL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan

Batsmen – Alex Hales (C), Hussain Talat, Faf du Plessis

All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain (vc)

ISL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood.

ISL vs QUE SQUADS

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Paul Stirling, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Zeeshan Zameer.

