ISL vs QUE Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 8 between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators online and on TV.

ISL vs QUE Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ISL vs QUE Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are going to compete against Rilee Rossouw-led Questa Gladiators in match 8 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 22. The United have only won one of the two games. On the contrary, Gladiators have won both of their matches and are among the top teams.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match happening?

The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, Thursday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Tymal Mills, Haider Ali, Rumman Raees, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Hunain Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Laurie Evans, Will Smeed, Adil Naz

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.