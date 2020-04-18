Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Isloch Minsk vs Slavia Mozyr Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s ISL vs SLA: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction FK Vitebsk vs FC Dynamo Brest Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For VIT vs DYB Today's Match at Centralnyj Stadion, Vitebsk 8.30 PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Isloch Minsk vs Slavia Mozyr will take place at 7:30 PM (IST). Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Yulon Dinos vs Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's YD vs TPA Match at Taiwan Bank, Taiwan 3.30PM IST

Time: 4:30 PM IST Also Read - SHSO vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Slutsk at Stroitel Stadion, Soligorsk 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Shcherbakov D, Blr

My Dream11 Team

Baranovski (GK), Kotlyarov, Karpovich, Stephen, Rybak, Komarovski, Shevchenko, Chukley, Makas, Yansane, Melinkov

ISL vs SLA Probable Playing XIs

Isloch Minsk: E Khatkevich (GK), V Glinskiy, S Karpovich, D Komarovski, S Kontsevoj, A Makas, P Rybak, G.B. Stephen, S Tsveiba, M Yansane, A Yanushkevich

Slavia Mozyr: M Baranovski (GK), A Chukhley, I Costrov, A Kotlyarov, F Narh, Y Nedashkovskiy, Y Pantia, V Senko, D Tetteh, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Mikhail Baranovski, Sergei Karpovich

Vice-captain Options: Yuri Pantia, Dmitri Komarovsky

Squads

Slavia Mozyr: Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

Isloch Minsk: Momo Yansane, Alexander Makas, Aleksandr Kholodinskiy, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Oleg Patotski, Evgeni Krasnov, Aleksandr Bychenok, Roman Lisovskiy, Ivan Gomozov, Abdulrazak Yusuf, Sergei Karpovich, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sandro Zweiba, Igor Kuzmenok, Vladislav Glinskiy, Oleksandr Papush, Pavel Rybak, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Sergey Kontsevoy, Semen Lazarchik, Oluwaseun Gbolahan Adegbola, Egor Khatkevich, Vladislav Vasilyuchek, Vladislav Kraynov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ISL Dream11 Team/ SLA Dream11 Team/ Isloch Minsk Dream11 Team/ Slavia Mozyr Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more