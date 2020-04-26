ISL vs VIT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Isloch Minsk Raion vs FC Vitebsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's ISL vs VIT: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: KFP Minsk

ISL vs VIT My Dream11 Team

Artem Soroko, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Artem Skitov, Sergei Karpovich, Pavel Rybak, Dmitri Komarovsky, Oleg Patotski, Anton Matveenko, Alexander Makas, Momo Yansane (vice-captain), Ion Nicolaescu (captain)

ISL vs VIT Squads

Isloch: Momo Yansane, Alexander Makas, Aleksandr Kholodinskiy, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Oleg Patotski, Evgeni Krasnov, Aleksandr Bychenok, Roman Lisovskiy, Ivan Gomozov, Abdulrazak Yusuf, Sergei Karpovich, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sandro Zweiba, Igor Kuzmenok, Vladislav Glinskiy, Oleksandr Papush, Pavel Rybak, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Sergey Kontsevoy, Semen Lazarchik, Oluwaseun Gbolahan Adegbola, Egor Khatkevich, Vladislav Vasilyuchek, Vladislav Kraynov

Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

