Home

Sports

Isle Of Man Bowled Out For 10, Lowest Score In Men’s T20I

Isle Of Man Bowled Out For 10, Lowest Score In Men’s T20I

In 2019 Turkey score lowest in T20s, they were all out for 21 against Czech Republic.

Isle Of Man Bowled Out For 10, Lowest Score In Men's T20I

New Delhi: Isle of Man create a unique history, the team got all out for just 10. This is the lowest total in men’s T20i against Spain on on Sunday. Spain just took two balls to chase the score down, won the match with a perfect ten-wicket win with 118 balls remaining.

Earlier this record was held by Sydney Thunder, who had slumped to 15 all out in 5.5 overs against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL earlier in 2022. In 2019 Turkey score lowest in T20s, they were all out for 21 against Czech Republic.

You may like to read

The team, captained by Carl Haartman, was bowled out for 10 in 8.4 overs at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. For the Isle of Man, Joseph Burrows was the top scorer with 4 while as many as seven men were dismissed for a duck.

A new world record today. The low T20 team score of 10 by Isle of Man against Spain. We are going to find this extremely hard to better in the Baltic Cup in August. pic.twitter.com/C1zAqUErhy — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 26, 2023

Batted the Isle of Man 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bdv5QcPtij — Tim Mackenzie (@SW20Macca) February 26, 2023

In reply, the Spanish side wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

Previously The Isle of Man’s previous lowest score of 66 came against Spain on February 25. Till now Isle of Man have played 16 T20Is. They won eight matches and lost seven.

The Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and competed in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.