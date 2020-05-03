ISM vs FCF Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 ICCT Smashers vs FCC Formosans Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today's ISM vs FCF: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils.

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app.

TOSS – The toss between ICCT Smashers and FCC Formosans will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

ISM vs FCF Dream11 Team

Mohammed Sadique Anwar (captain), Anthony Liu (vice captain), Ashishkumar Singh, Rajesh Mehta, Dirvesh Jain, Nitish Gupta, Aryadeep Mrinal, Nirav Shah, Devang Shah, Pintu Kumar, Omesh Bhat

ISM vs FCF Squads

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (captain), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (captain), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton

