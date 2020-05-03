ISM vs FCF MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

Taipei T-10 League Fantasy Tips Match 10- ICCT Smashers vs FCC Formosans: The tenth match of the ongoing Taipei T-10 League will be played between ICCT Smashers and FCC Formosans. While Formosans are sitting handsomely at the top of Group B with an impressive net-run rate, Smashers are still searching for their first win in the tournament. Formosans defeated Chiayi Swingers on the opening day of the tournament by chasing down the target of 67 pretty easily with 8 balls to spare. Formosans bowled brilliantly to restrict the Swingers to a paltry total of 67. The captain would be expecting a similar performance in this match as well. Also Read - TDR vs TDG My Team11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Match 8: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons at Yingfeng Ground, TPE 11:00 AM IST

ICCT Smashers, on the other hand, displayed a below par performance against the PCCT United in their previous match. Smashers posted a modest total of 70 but the bowlers failed to defend it. The Smashers would have to bring their A game if they want to defeat the in-form Formosans. Also Read - TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 1 PM IST

Match Details Also Read - PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 11:00 AM IST

Date: 3rd May, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Weather Report

Few dark clouds are expected to hover around the ground but there is no forecast of rain during the game. The temperature is likely to be around 33 degree Celsius, with 58% humidity.

ISM vs FCF MyTeam11 Team

Mohammed Sadique Anwar (captain), Anthony Liu (vice captain), Ashishkumar Singh, Rajesh Mehta, Dirvesh Jain, Nitish Gupta, Aryadeep Mrinal, Nirav Shah, Devang Shah, Pintu Kumar, Omesh Bhat

ISM vs FCF Squads

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (captain), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (captain), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton

