ISR vs DEN Dream11 Tips And Prediction World Cup Qualifiers

Israel vs Denmark Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match ISR vs DEN at Bloomfield Stadium: In an exciting World Cup Qualifiers 2021 encounter on Thursday night, two footballing giants Israel and Denmark will be locking horns at the Bloomfield Stadium. The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 ISR vs DEN match will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST – March 25. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – ISR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Israel vs Denmark Dream11 Tips, ISR vs DEN Probable Playing XIs, ISR vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – World Cup Qualifiers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Israel vs Denmark.

Kick-Off Time: The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 match between Israel vs Denmark will start at 10:30 PM IST – March 25 in India.

Venue: Bloomfield Stadium.

ISR vs DEN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders – Eitan Tibi, Daniel Wass, Eli Dasa, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders – Nir Bitton, Christian Eriksen (VC), Bibras Natkho

Strikers – Martin Braithwaite, Eran Zahavi, Yussuf Poulsen (C)

ISR vs DEN Predicted Playing XIs

Israel: Ofir Marciano, Eitan Tibi, Shiran Yeini, Nir Bitton, Sun Menachem, Eli Dasa, Neta Lavi, Manor Soloman, Bibras Natcho, Eran Zahavi, Shon Weissman.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen.

ISR vs DEN SQUADS

Israel (ISR): Boris Kleyman, Ofir Marciano, Itamar Nitzan, Joel Abu Hanna, Ofri Arad, Or Blorian, Eli Dasa, Orel Dgani, Hatem Elhamed, Maor Kandil, Sun Menachem, Taleb Tawatha, Eitan Tibi, Mohammad Abu Fani, Nir Bitton, Eyal Golasa, Dolev Hazizia, Mohamad Kanaan, Neta Lavi, Bibras Natcho, Dor Peretz, Manor Soloman, Eran Zahavi, Liel Abada, Munas Dabbur, Shon Weissman.

Denmark (DEN): Jonas Lössl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Jonsson, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard, Phillip Biling, Mikkel Damsgaard, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Lasse Schöne, Daniel Wass, Robert Skov, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind.

