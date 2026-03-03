Home

Sports

Israel-Iran War: Bad news for West Indies cricket team after loss to India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs India, Shai Hopes side will have to…

Israel-Iran War: Bad news for West Indies cricket team after loss to India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs India, Shai Hope’s side will have to…

West Indies cricket team and Zimbabwe are unable to leave India after end of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign due to airspace closure after Israel-Iran War.

West Indies cricket team are unable to leave India after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Two-time champions West Indies run in the T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end on Sunday with a five-wicket loss to Team India in the Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While India booked their berth in the semifinal to face England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5), West Indies packed their bags home and were set to depart for the Caribbean on Monday.

However, all of that was before the war broke out in West Asia and Middle East between Israel and Iran with the United States of America also involved. Shai Hope’s side as a result are unable to depart for the West Indies for the time being. The Windies are not the only team currently stuck in India, Zimbabwe cricket team are also unable to leave the country after their loss to South Africa on Sunday evening.

Pakistan cricket team, who also failed to reach the semifinals, were able to reach home after departing from Sri Lanka. Cricket West Indies came out with the statement that the team’s departure has been delayed due to ‘international airspace restrictions’.

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions,” a CWI statement read.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons,” the statement added.

Statement on delayed departure of West Indies Team from India. Read More https://t.co/58DY86PJ9U — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 2, 2026

West Indies cricket board are working actively with International Cricket Council (ICC) just like the Zimbabwe team to figure out alternate travel plans. The Windies team are currently still staying in Kolkata after their last Super 8 match while Zimbabwe are in New Delhi.

“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority.The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalized,” the CWI statement added.

Zimbabwe Cricket team were due to leave via Dubai on Monday

Zimbabwe Cricket board also announced that Sikandar Raza’s team are also waiting for alternate arrangements to be made by the ICC. They were supposed to leave for Harare via Delhi on early hours on Monday morning but their tickets were cancelled due to Israel-Iran war which started on Saturday.

The team were exploring alternate routes via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airways but those plans haven’t materialized yet. “Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes,” a ZC statement read.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.