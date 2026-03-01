Home

Israel-Iran War: Bad news for Zimbabwe after end of T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, team will have to stay in Delhi due to…

Zimbabwe cricket team's travel back home to Harare has been delayed after their T20 World Cup 2026 due to closure of airspace following the start of Israel-Iran war.

Zimbabwe cricket team have been instructed to stay back in Delhi due to Middle East airspace closure. (Photo: PTI)

India.com at T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe cricket team has come to an end on Sunday (March 1) with their third and final Super 8 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Zimbabweans went down by five wickets to lose their third Super 8 match on the trot and were preparing to head home in the early hours of Monday.

According to information received by India.com website, the team were set to travel to Harare via Dubai on an Emirates flight at 430am on Monday morning. However, all of that was before USA and Israel attacked Iran on Sunday morning. With Iran retaliating against Gulf countries, including UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, all air travel from the Middle East countries have been suspended.

As a result, the Zimbabwe cricket team have been instructed to stay back in Delhi till the International Cricket Council can make alternative arrangements of travel for the team. Among the Zimbabwe squad members, veteran leg-spinner Graeme Cremer is a resident of Dubai while his teammates while his teammates were preparing to travel through the Middle East travel hub as well.

Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons revealed the mood in the camp with the closure of airspace over Middle East and the difficult travel situation. “You’d still believe that the focus is on the game. But at the end of the day, I’m sure it’s, you know, it’s in the back of everyone’s minds. You know you’re going home, but how you’re going home, when you’re going home,” Sammons told the media in the ICC mixed zone after the Super 8 clash against South Africa in New Delhi on Sunday.

“So it’s still there. The conversations are happening in the groups. You can see that. But I still believe they had a full focus on the game when they stepped over that rope,” Sammons added.

Asked if the team have received any clarity about the travel plans, Sammons said, “When we started the game, there wasn’t anything. And yeah, obviously now we’ve just been focused on the game. So I’ve not heard anything since.”

Zimbabwe team source revealed that the team were working with ICC on alternative travel plans which include flying with Ethiopian Airline via Addis Ababa.

ICC have activated ‘contingency’ plans

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Saturday had revealed that it was monitoring the ‘evolving situation’ and had ‘activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders’ at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel – including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff – rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs. The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated,” the statement added.

Even South Africa coach Shukri Conrad revealed that the Israel-Iran war was being discussed within the team although his side have already entered the semifinals and are not scheduled to leave for home before late next week. South Africa are travelling to Kolkata for the first semifinal match vs New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

“It comes up in every conversation. You can’t wish it away. It is there. We have managed to put that aside. With our manager and the ICC, we firmly believe that all the right decisions will be made. So yeah, all our focus is on Kolkata and playing New Zealand on Wednesday,” said Conrad.

