Home

Sports

Israel-Iran WAR: Daren Sammy PLEADS for help as West Indies remain stranded in India after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, says, I just want to go...

Israel-Iran WAR: Daren Sammy PLEADS for help as West Indies remain stranded in India after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, says, ‘I just want to go…’

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed frustration as the team remains stranded in India after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit due to international airspace restrictions affecting travel plans.

Daren Sammy PLEADS for help as West Indies remain stranded in India

T20 World Cup 2026: Daren Sammy, head coach of the West Indies dropped a four-word message, “I just wanna go home” – as the Caribbean side remains stranded in India following their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.Sammy posted the message as travel disruptions turned what should have been a routine trip back home into a tense and uncertain wait for the team.

I just wanna go home — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

The tweet reflected frustration and exhaustion that followed the team’s exit from the tournament, combined with the uncertainty around their travel plans. In reality, the situation is quite serious as the West Indies cricket team has been unable to leave India as scheduled due to international airspace restrictions, which have affected major international air routes. The cricket team has been staying in Kolkata for the last four days, waiting for their travel arrangements to be finalised.

At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Travel disruption has occurred due to security situation in the Gulf region

Cricket West Indies (CWI) also addressed the situation in an official statement, and said that the departure of the senior men’s team had been delayed after their T20 World Cup campaign. The board further added that the players, coaching staff and officials are safe and currently being accommodated in India as efforts continue to organise alternative travel plans.

The travel disruption has occurred due to the security situation in the Gulf region. Several flight routes have been impacted due to airspace closures and restrictions triggered by ongoing military tensions and security concerns across key West Asia and Gulf corridors. Consequently, several international air routes that are used for transit purposes have been affected as a result of cancellations and flight delays.

West Indies, who were favourites to lift the trophy were left dealing not only with elimination but also with the uncertainty of when they could finally head back, a situation that can drain players and support staff mentally after a long tournament cycle.

Zimbabwe was also stranded in India after T20 World Cup exit

Not only West Indies, but also Zimbabwe faced similar travel issues, highlighting that the situation is part of a broader aviation disruption rather than a problem limited to a single team’s travel arrangements.

According to an update from Cricket West Indies, ensuring the safe return of the team remains the top priority. The board is currently working closely with the International Cricket Council and other relevant authorities to arrange alternative travel plans.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.