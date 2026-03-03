Home

Sports

Israel-Iran War: Good news for PV Sindhu after being stranded in Dubai, Indian shuttler has…

Israel-Iran War: Good news for PV Sindhu after being stranded in Dubai, Indian shuttler has…

Former Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has finally returned to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai since Saturday due to closure of airspace.

Badminton star PV Sindhu has returned home after being stranded in Dubai. (Photo: IANS)

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu’s ordeal is finally over after being stranded in Dubai for three days due to the ongoing Israel-Iran War. Sindhu was travelling from Bengaluru to Birmingham to take part in the All England Open 2026 tournament but was stranded in Dubai due to closure of airspace since Saturday.

Sindhu has finally return home to Bengaluru after her ordeal in Dubai has come to an end but disappointingly she will be unable to take part in the All England Open 2026 tournament.

“Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” Sindhu posted on X.

Back home in Bangalore and safe The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and… — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 3, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Sindhu had shared her harrowing experience from Dubai on Sunday, saying the last few hours have been ‘extremely tense’ as there were ‘sounds of interceptions and explosions’ very close to where she and her team were holed up at Dubai Airport.

Sindhu was unable to take part in the All England Open 2026, where she was scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round, other Indian fellow shuttlers have managed to reach Birmingham without any travel hurdles.

Like Sindhu, West Indies and England cricket team are also facing issues in leaving India after their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns have got over on Sunday due to airspace closures over Middle East. While West Indies are yet to depart from Kolkata, Zimbabwe are currently hauled up in New Delhi.

Narrow escape for PV Sindhu and Indonesian coach

Former Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape after an explosion near their place of stay in Dubai. They were subsequently moved to a secure location as tensions flared across United Arab Emirates.

Former India coach Vimal Kumar told PTI news agency that Sindhu, who even contemplated travelling to Oman by road, has resigned herself to her fate on Monday. “I have spoken to Sindhu this evening and she was really disappointed. She has resigned herself to her fate that she won’t be able to make it,” Vimal Kumar said.

“I told her (that) there are good things waiting to happen and she should focus on winning a Super 1000 in the year, or another world championships medal at home. It is tough for an athlete because she was really looking good and her entire team was excited about All England. She also thought about travelling via road to Oman but it would have been too risky, so she dropped the plans,” Vimal added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.