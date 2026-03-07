Home

Israel-Iran War: Good news for West Indies, England and South Africa after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, they will…

Travel disruptions caused by the Iran conflict forced ICC to arrange charter flights for England, South Africa and West Indies after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit.

Good news for West Indies, England and South Africa after T20 World Cup 2026 exit (Picture Credit: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: After the end of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, England, South Africa and West Indies are likely to depart from India over the weekend on ICC-arranged charted flights after travel plans were affected due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict

The England cricket team, who lost the semi-final to India on Thursday, will depart on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, West Indies and South Africa will leave from Kolkata on a separate flight. Both the teams will first travel to Johannesburg and then continue to Antigua. They are still waiting for confirmation about their exact departure time, but it is likely to be on Sunday, while England will fly directly to London.

West Indies have been in Kolkata since their Super 8 exit

Some of the members of the South Africa squad, including Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs series that is set to begin on March 15

Both South Africa and West Indies squads have been in Kolkata since their exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup. South Africa were knocked out after losing to New Zealand in the first semi-final on March 4, while West Indies have been in the city since their defeat to India in their final Super Eight match on March 1.

Darren Sammy expressed his frustration through social media

On Saturday, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy posted “Day 6” on his X account, highlighting the number of days the team had been stranded in Kolkata since their final Super 8 match against India. The Zimbabwe team also faced delays in leaving India after their last game on March 1, though a few members of their contingent managed to depart on March 4.

Sammy also shared a four-word message earlier – “I just wanna go home” — as the team remains stranded in India. His post highlighted the frustration within the camp as travel disruptions have delayed their return. The West Indies squad has been staying in Kolkata for the past few days after international airspace restrictions affected major flight routes, leaving the team waiting for their travel arrangements to be finalised.

India will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, marking the conclusion of the tournament that began on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka.

