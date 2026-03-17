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Israel-Iran War: Sania Mirza reveals massive RELIEF after returning to India from Dubai, says heard fighter jets, debris fell…

Israel-Iran War: Sania Mirza reveals massive RELIEF after returning to India from Dubai, says ‘heard fighter jets, debris fell…’

Indian tennis great Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan return from war-hit Dubai to Hyderabad and revealed her ordeal in the middle of Israel-Iran war.

Sania Mirza was happy to get out of Dubai amid Israel-Iran war. (Source: Instagram)

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza shuttles between India and Dubai after her divorce from husband and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania owns a lavish villa in the Al Barsha area of Dubai, where she resides with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

But the last few weeks have been really tough on Sania Mirza as well as her son Izhaan since the start of the Israel-Iran war earlier this month. The Gulf countries including cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have borne the brunt of Iran’s wrath with missiles and drone bombarding them.

The Indian tennis star finally return to her home town of Hyderabad with her son Izhaan ahead of Eid celebrations later this week and revealed her ordeal in Dubai over the last few weeks.

“We heard fighter jets above our house and saw interceptions. There was debris that fell around 400-500 metres from where we live,” Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by NDTV website.

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“I came last week. Honestly, Dubai is my second home. A few incidents occurred, and at that point, I thought it would be better to come back. We didn’t feel unsafe, but it did feel uncertain,” Sania added.

Sania Mirza Back in India After Hearing Fighter Jets Over Dubai Home pic.twitter.com/ktuDePkiAE — India Live (@IndiaLiveIN) March 17, 2026

Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam with three women’s doubles titles and three mixed doubles titles in her illustrious career. She has spent her last 16 years in Dubai since getting married to Shoaib Malik back in 2010.

Her 14-year marriage to former Pakistan cricketer ended in January 2024. Shoaib Malik got married for the third time to Pakistan actress Sana Javed after his divorce from Sania Mirza.

“You don’t want your child going through that. He was asking questions. It didn’t feel unsafe, but it did feel uncertain and unsettling,” Sania Mirza said.

Sania stays in Dubai for most of the year, and her son, Izhaan, also attends school there. “School is supposed to start next week, but we’ll monitor the situation. I’m lucky that I can come back to Hyderabad and still have a home here with family. I hope things settle down soon,” Sania said.

The 39-year-old tennis legend revealed that she usually makes it a point to return to India to spend time with her parents during Eid. “I come every Eid. We try to spend the last week of Ramzan in Hyderabad because Ramzan here has to be experienced. It’s always nice to be around family.

“My son loves coming to his grandparents because nobody says no to anything here. He’s travelled a lot already, so he adjusts anywhere,” Sania said.

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