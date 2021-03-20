Ace India shooter Divyansh Panwar clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Saturday, Also Read - Shooting: India Men's Skeet Team Beats Kazakhstan to Win Bronze in ISSF World Cup in Egypt

Diyansh opened the account of India in the mega tournament with a score of 228.1 in the final. Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won gold with 249.8 while Hungary's Istvan Peni finished second with 249.1.

National Rifle Association of India congratulated Divyansh for achieving the massive feat.

“#DivyanshPanwar wins Bronze medal Third place medal in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle for #India at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup New Delhi 2021,” tweeted the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Earlier, world no 1 men’s 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar was tested positive for the COVID-19 in November.

Divyansh, a Tokyo Olympic quota holder, shot 10.6 before bowing out with the bronze medal.

The win will do a world of good to the Jaipur-based Divyansh’s confidence as he braces for the Tokyo Games. He was placed sixth in the 60-shot qualification with a total of 629.1, while Babuta was third with 631.8.

In the final, Babuta had one 9.9 in the first series followed by another 9.9 and 9.7 in the second.



Jakarta Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar, the third shooter in the fray, was off-target on Friday as he finished in 12th place and failed to qualify for Saturday’s final.

In the Women’s 10M Air Rifle, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary’s Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.