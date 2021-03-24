India continue to shine at the ISSF World Cup with dominating show from the women shooters as on Wednesday Chinky Yadav claimed a gold medal at the women’s 25m pistol event. Chinky emerged victorious over her own country mates the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and the fancied Manu Bhaker who swept silver and bronze respectively. Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic

Chinky has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the dominating win at the World Cup will surely boost her confidence for the upcoming mega sporting event. Also Read - ISSF World Cup: Divyansh And Elavenil Win Gold in 10m Mixed Air Rifle Event

The 23-year-old Yadav prevailed over Sarnobat, 30, in a shoot-off after their scores were tied at 32, taking India’s gold tally to nine. Also Read - ISSF World Cup: India End Day on High as Ganemat Sekhon Bags Bronze Medal

Bhaker, aged only 19, shot 28 to settle for the bronze medal before being eliminated, leaving her two other compatriots to fight for the top prize at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

It’s a clean sweep for India as it wins all three medals in Women’s 25m Pistol category. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#TOPSAthletes @ChinkiYadav4 takes 🥇, @SarnobatRahi takes 🥈 & @realmanubhaker takes 🥉.

Many Congratulations!!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nBx5H1BQ4a — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 24, 2021



Apart from Chinky, Sarnobat and Bhaker have also booked their spots for the Tokyo Olympics.

Yadav, who bagged the Olympic quota with a second-place finish at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha in 2019, led the pack after first 20 targets with a score of 14.

She was followed by Bhaker at second with 13.

Then, the shooter from Bhopal led with a score of 21 and pulled away from the rest, even as the seasoned Sarnobat clawed her way back into the finals after struggling in the bottom half.

Earlier this morning, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position event.

The 20-year-old from Bhopal shot 462.5 to win the top prize ahead of Hungary’s Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark’s Steffen Olsen (450.9) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other Indians in the final, veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Niraj Kumar, finished sixth and eighth respectively.

After an impressive start following which he led for a while, Tomar slipped in the standings but fought back strongly with a 10.4, 10.5 and 10.3 in the standing elimination stage.

Tomar is a Tokyo Olympics quota-holder.

(With PTI Inputs)