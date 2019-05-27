Rahi Sarnobat won India its third gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 in Munich as she bagged the top podium spot in the 25 metre pistol event. With this win, the lady shooter has earned herself a quota for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Sarnobat, who had also won a gold in the same category at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, shot a total of 37 points to win the prime position. She was accompanied in the podium by Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych, who bagged the silver medal, and Belgium’s Antoaneta Boneva, who took home the bronze.

Earlier in the day, the 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhury had won a gold medal in 10 metre Air Pistol category. Riding on these two shooters, India have managed to win three gold medals and overtake China in the medal tally.

India’s latest 🏅 tally in ISSF Shooting World Cup in Munich.. We have overtaken China as of now 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/9uYpDJW6R2 — Srivatsan V (@Sr1vatsanV) May 27, 2019

Saurabh broke his own world record of 245 points by scoring 246.3 in the final to earn the top spot in the podium. After Apurvi Chandela’s gold on Sunday, it was India’s second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019. The teenage sensation had already proved his class at the World stage after he had notched a gold at the World Cup in New Delhi, earlier this year. His gold medal closet also included golds in Youth Olympic Games (2018) and a gold in 2018 Asian Games.