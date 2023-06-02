IST vs SSP Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IST vs SSP Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints Semi-Final: Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IST vs SSP Dream11 Team Prediction, IST vs SSP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IST vs SSP Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Istanbul KSK vs BS CC – Sofia Spartans, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series. IST vs SSP Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – Istanbul KSK vs BS CC – Sofia Spartans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST June 2, Friday.
TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between Istanbul KSK and BS CC – Sofia Spartans will take place at 12.30 PM IST
Time – June 2, 1 PM IST, Friday.
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.
IST vs SSP Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Gearóid Lynch
Batters: Sid Nair (vc), Ishak Elec (c), Tajammal Moshin
All-rounders: Kushaal Krishnakumar, Jinson John, Ali Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal
Bowlers: Murad Ozbek, Ali Rasool, Mohammad Isa Turkmen.
IST vs SSP Probable Playing XIs
Istanbul KSK: Tajammal Moshin, Ali Turkmen, Ishak Elec, Murad Ozbek, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Zohaib Iqbal, Muhammed Turkmen, Hesh Moghaddam, Mohammad Isa Turkmen, Ilyas Ataullah (c), Syed Agha
Sofia Spartans: Sid Nair, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Kevin D’Souza, Anu Saju, Jinson John, Gearóid Lynch (wk), Naveen George, Delrick Vinu (c), Ali Rasool, Kevin George, Vinu Jacob
