Home

Sports

‘It Could Have Ended In Tragedy’, Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Crowd Brawl During Argentina-Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match

‘It Could Have Ended In Tragedy’, Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Crowd Brawl During Argentina-Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match

Lionel Messi has expressed concern that the crowd trouble which caused a delay in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Brazil "could have ended in tragedy".

Lionel Messi during the Argentina-Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro. (Image: Twitter)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has broken his silence on the crowd fight that broke out just before the start of the Argentina-Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Maracana on Wednesday (IST) in Rio de Janeiro. Right before kick-off, Argentina and Brazil fans got involved in an ugly fight before the Police barged in to bring things in control.

Trending Now

Messi and co left the pitch during the brawl and there was a 30-minute delay to the match. The Inter Miami man said that things would’ve been more ugly and could’ve easily ended in a tragedy.

You may like to read

“It was bad because we saw how they were beating people. The police, as happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy,” said Messi as quoted by BBC.

The trouble reportedly began when rival fans clashed in a stand behind one of the goals at the stadium in Rio de Janeiro during the national anthems. Local police intervened, but the violence only increased.

Messi and the Argentina squad hurried to the stands to intervene and halt the scuffle. However, they eventually left the pitch when it became apparent that the situation wasn’t going to be resolved promptly.

“You think about the families, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance,” Messi added.

Some Argentina players attempted to intervene in the altercation, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez making an effort to reach the crowd. He also tried to grab a baton out of a police officer’s hand, according to BBC report.

Brazil captain Marquinhos, who joined the Argentina players on the pitch calling for calm in the stands, added: “We were worried about the families, women and children, that we were seeing in panic up there in the stands.

“Down on the pitch it was hard for us to understand what was going on, it was a very scary situation.”

(With IANS Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.