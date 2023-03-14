Home

Sports

‘It Didn’t Look Like Kohli Was Sick’ Rohit Sharma Quashes Rumours On Virat’s Health

‘It Didn’t Look Like Kohli Was Sick’ Rohit Sharma Quashes Rumours On Virat’s Health

India will now play the three match ODI series against Australia, which will start from March 17 and the first match will be played at iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

'It Didn't Look Like Kohli Was Sick' Rohit Sharma Quashes Rumours On Virat's Health

Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma opened up on the rumors surrounding Virat Kohli’s fitness since Sunday after his brilliant ton against Australia in the fourth Test which was played in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s viral social media story saying “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always…,” made the fans curious to know what happened to Kohli. Rohit lashed out at the rumours in his press conference, and he had a straight answer to the questions posed by reporters in the aftermath of the game which ended in a draw. “Don’t believe what you see on social media. Don’t think Virat was sick, just that he was coughing a bit,” Rohit said at a post-match press conference.

Axar Patel also had similar to say about Kohli’s fitness during the innings.

You may like to read

“I don’t know (if Kohli was not keeping well). The way he was running, it didn’t look like he was sick with the way he built that partnership, in this heat and the way he ran… It was good to have that stand with him,” Axar said when asked about Kohli’s health by reporters.

India beat Australia by 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and sealed their birth for the World Test Championship 2023 final which will be played on June this year.

Kohli, arguably one of the best players of his generation, recorded his 28th Test century to power India to 571 all out on Sunday as India managed a lead of 91 after their first innings.

India will now play the three match ODI series against Australia, which will start from March 17 and the first match will be played at iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.