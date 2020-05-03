Calling it ‘ridiculous’, former West Indies cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Holding slammed the ICC World Test Championship points system. Holding said it does not work. The first edition of the WTC is slated to end next year at Lord’s – where the top two sides will lock horns. Also Read - Current Situation Due to Coronavirus is Upsetting And Scary: Sourav Ganguly

He said you cannot get the same points for a two-Test series compared to a five-match series.

"First of all the points system is ridiculous. You can't play five Test matches and get the same amount of points if you play two Test matches," he said.

He said the second problem is that halfway through the Championship when a team comes to know they are not going to finish among the top two, the motivation dips and they do not play an entertaining brand of cricket.

“And secondly, at some point you’re going to have teams who know they cannot get to the final and so those Test matches aren’t going to be all that entertaining. People know it’s just another game,” he added in an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly.

Currently, India is atop of the points table with 360 points and they are followed by Australia, who has 296 points. New Zealand with 180 points makes up for the top three.

It would be interesting to see how the apex cricketing body, ICC, complete the tournament on schedule as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the game to a halt.