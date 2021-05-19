2018 World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe is currently dreaming of playing for France at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Also Read - EURO 2020: Die Manschaft lefts Out Boateng and Reus From Euro Squad, Muller, Hummels Returns

Mbappe is getting ready for the Euros, which gets underway next month.

According to DPA reports, Mbappe wants to represent his country at the Tokyo Games as well.

“For us, having recognition from the whole country is very important. Everyone knows that my dream has always been to take part at the Olympic Games and I hope I will be able to realise one of my lifelong dreams,” Mbappe told TF1.

France have been drawn alongside hosts Japan, Mexico and South Africa in Group A at the Olympics.

Led by Under-21 boss Sylvain Ripoll at the Olympics, France are scheduled to open their campaign against Mexico on July 22.

On his short-term goals, Mbappe said: “The objective is always the same – to try to win the Euros to bring happiness to the French people. We have a team which is capable of competing for it. We always want to win. If we do win it, it will bring a great deal of joy. We are going to prepare well for the tournament with the hope of going far. We will be trying to bring the trophy back to France.”