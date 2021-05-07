India’s solid Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted going unsold in the Indian Premier League was tough for him and it also hurt. Pujara had last played in the IPL in the 2014 season for Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) and he had scored 124 runs in the six matches he played. Pujara also has a fifty to his name which he scored against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Return In India Squad For World Test Championship Final. Check Full Squad

After 2014, Pujara couldn't attract any buyers in the auction as he is a Test specialist. However, Pujara's long-awaited return to the IPL ended when he was picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 auctions for his base price of INR 50 lakhs.

In fact, Pujara was seen batting with a different back lift in the CSK nets as he unleashed his new avatar. But the right-hander didn't get any chances in the final XI in the seven matches the team played in IPL 2021 before the tournament was deferred indefinitely.

“It was tough. It was never easy to be left out and go unsold in the IPL. It hurt me. But that is something which I cannot control. After a point I realised that I’ll try and focus on the things, which I can control and I kept working on getting better towards the shorter formats,” said Pujara on YouTube show Mind Matters.

Meanwhile, Pujara had played for English County Gloucestershire in 2020 when he wasn’t picked by any IPL team. Pujara had earlier revealed his excitement to join the County.

“I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success,” Pujara had said last year.

Pujara is known for his solid game in the Test format and he is going to hold the key in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which will take place at Southampton from June 18. Subsequently, India will play a five-match Test series against England in August and September.