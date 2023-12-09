Home

Sports

‘It Is An Out-Of-The-World Feeling,’ Says Ravi Bishnoi After Attaining No.1 Ranking In T20Is

‘It Is An Out-Of-The-World Feeling,’ Says Ravi Bishnoi After Attaining No.1 Ranking In T20Is

Ravi Bishnoi is currently a part of the Indian T20I side for the South Africa series that starts on December 10.

Ravi Bishnoi took nine wickets in five matches against Australia in T20I series.

New Delhi: Ravi Bishnoi felt out of the world after the Indian became the first spinner to attain the No.1 ranking in the ICC T20I Rankings following his stellar show against the Australians at home. India now have two players at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings with Suryakumar Yadav leading the batting charts.

Trending Now

Bishnoi came into the limelight after his exploits for the U-19 side and in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner made his international debut against West Indies at home in 2022 and since then it has been no looking back for the 23-year-old from Rajasthan.

You may like to read

“It is an out-of-the-world feeling. To become the number one bowler, I never dreamt of this. Now that I’m there, I’m feeling good about it and I hope to continue performing for the team and helping the team win,” said Bishnoi from Durban in a video posted by the BCCI.

Against Australia, when India’s star spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja – were rested, Bishnoi took up the challenge and gave the team crucial breakthroughs whenever needed. He finished the series with nine wickets from five games.

“I debuted on February 15 and the journey has had its ups and downs but the last 1-1.5 years have been good since I got to play some good games, played in the Asian Games and Asia Cup as well,” added Bishnoi, recalling his journey in international cricket so far.

With the T20 World Cup next year, Bishnoi will look to make the most his opportunities work as he is a part of India’s T20I squad against South Africa. Post that, Bishnoi will be aiming to impress the selectors in IPL 2024 too with Lucknow Supergiants.

“It has been that I got opportunities and when I do I hope to play well. This is more of the efforts from the last five years coming to fruition. Now after that, it has been good so far and I am enjoying it,” he said. India will play three T20Is against South Africa, the first of which is on December 10 at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.