India’s tour of West Indies 2019: Amidst all the evolving rumours of a division in the Indian dressing room between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper brushed away everything saying it is baffling to see such lies being circulated at great extent.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday before leaving for West Indies, Kohli termed the entire issue as disrespectful and said these kinds of things are done to make people overlook all the good things that have happened in Indian cricket.

BCCI, on its official handle, tweeted a part of the press conference where Kohli can be seen talking about his feeling and respect towards his deputy Rohit Sharma. Quoting Kohli, the caption read, “It is baffling to read (reports of an alleged rift). We are feeding off lies, overlooking facts & turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened. It is disrespectful.”

Praising the Indian opener, Kohli further asserted that he and Rohit are always working together to take Indian cricket to the very top. I have praised Rohit Sharma whenever I have had an opportunity because he has been that good. We have had no issues. We are working towards getting Indian Cricket to the top,” said the Indian captain.

Head coach Ravi Shastri also echoed his voice on the same tone and said the team could not have gained this amount of success in all the three formats if there was a tension going on between two of the senior-most players.”You cannot have this consistency across all three formats if these rifts or divisions were true. So none of this nonsense is there,” said Shastri. He further added that he has been witnessing some great camaraderie between the two of them, which doesn’t limit itself to the field, and it would not have prevailed if rifts and tensions were there between them.

India is scheduled to play West Indies in a full series starting with a three-match T20 series from August 3. The men in blue will also have three ODI outings in the islands of the Carribeans before plying there trades in the two-match test series.