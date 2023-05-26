Home

Sports

It Is Serious: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Gives Update On Antony’s Injury

It Is Serious: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Gives Update On Antony’s Injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it looks like Antony sustained a serious injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea, here on Thursday.

It is serious: Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury. (Pic: IANS)

Manchester: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it looks like Antony sustained a serious injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea, here on Thursday.

United successfully booked a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive victory, but it seems to have come at a cost.

You may like to read

The Brazilian winger was taken off on a stretcher in the 29th minute of the game with an apparent ankle injury following a fair tackle by Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Rashford came on for Antony.

Trending Now

Not only was Antony in agony after being hurt in a challenge against Chalobah but Luke Shaw was also withdrawn at half-time with an injury, as Tyrell Malacia took his place.

“Everyone has seen him came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury,” Ten Hag revealed during the post-match press conference.

While Man United confirmed a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League with their win on Thursday, the potential loss of Antony for the final match of the Premier League season, against Fulham, and, especially, the FA Cup final with Manchester City, would be a big blow, for the team and player.

Third place is the objective for United when Fulham come to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to avenge their FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

They will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES