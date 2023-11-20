‘It Still Hasn’t Sunk In’: Shreyas Iyer Reacts To Loss In ODI World Cup Final Against Australia

Home

Australia are now six-time World Champions, having previously triumphed in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Shreyas Iyer (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer just like every other Indian is heartbroken after the loss in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The star batter had a great campaign but could not perform in the IND vs AUS final. The star batter wrote a heartwarming message from his official ”X’ handle reacting to the loss against Australia.

“We’re heartbroken, it still hasn’t sunk in and it won’t for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that’s come my way. Thank you to the BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvelous campaign,” Iyer wrote from his ‘X’ account formerly known as Twitter.

We’re heartbroken, it still hasn’t sunk in and it won’t for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that’s come my way. Thank you to the @BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for… pic.twitter.com/I6GG2VmT1b — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 20, 2023

Opener Travis Head smashed a sensational century (137) in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 as Australia defeated India by six wickets to lift the coveted trophy for the sixth time here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s three wickets and two each from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. In response, Head slammed a gutsy ton to steer the Team from Down Under to a comfortable win over India.

Marnus Labuschagne played a sluggish innings as he scored 58 in 110 balls but the knock proved to be a great assist to Head, who went all guns blazing against the Indian bowlers. Head also became just the second player to hit a century while chasing in a World Cup final.

Despite a challenging start for Australia, losing early wickets to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Head and Labuschagne’s partnership turned the tide in Australia’s favour. Head’s impressive century, his fifth in ODIs, powered Australia past India’s target with ease.

Australia started their campaign with two straight losses but bounced back in style with seven wins in the league phase before winning the semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata and the summit clash against India on Sunday.

With this win, Australia have now won the men’s ODI World Cup crown six times, having previously triumphed in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

