It Tends To End Careers…: Mohammad Amir’s On Jasprit Bumrah’s Recurring Injury

Jasprit Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022, and T20 World Cup 2022, recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will also likely miss the World Test Championship 2023 Final and the upcoming Season of the Indian Premier League as well.

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir backed India’s star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah who was out of action since September last year due to a back injury and also reckoned that the Indian speedster constantly played a lot of cricket for a long time across formats, Amir also said that Bumrah is a human and at the end of the day, the body gets tired and it demands rest.

When asked about Bumrah’s injury the Pakistan cricketer said that back and knee injuries for a bowler are two which he wouldn’t even wish for my enemy.

“What I feel is that Bumrah consistently played cricket for a long time, across formats, and then played in IPL as well. India too play cricket all around the year. He is human. At the end of the day, the body gets tired and it demands rest. I always say, back and knee injuries for a bowler are two which I wouldn’t even wish for my enemy. It tends to end careers of cricketers. I hope he is strong and is recovering well. said Amir in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Digital.

Amir also revealed that Mohammed Siraj impressed him with his recent performances. “The bowler who has most impressed me is Mohammed Siraj. If you look at the recent past, he is the most improved bowler in any format. With him you need to groom 1-2 young bowlers ready because in about a year or two players like Shami will also be sticking to a single format” added Amir.

When asked about his prediction for the World Test Championship Final Amir reckoned that India will win.

“India. They have very good chances.” concluded Amir.

The World Test Championship Final 2023 will now be played between India and Australia at the Oval in June.

