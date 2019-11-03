BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that it took Virat Kohli exactly three seconds to agree to the idea of India playing their first-ever Day-Night Test. Over the years, India have been sceptical about playing Test under floodlights ever since the concept was introduced back in 2015.

There were talks about India playing a Day-Night Test during last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the management turned it down. Ganguly, who had introduced D/N Tests three years ago at the domestic level, within a week of his appointment, announced India’s first-ever such Test to be played against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

“Honestly I don’t know why and what was the reason they did not want to play and accept the D/N Test (in Adelaide). I met him for an hour and the first question was we need to have day/night Tests and the answer in three seconds was let’s go ahead and do that,” Ganguly said at former ICC umpire Simon Taufel’s book launch.

“I really don’t know what happened in the past and what was the reason but I found him absolutely acceptable to play D/N Tests. He realises and thinks that empty stands in Tests is not the right way forward.”