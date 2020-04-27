Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has said he was surprised after being jailed on charges of using forged documents to enter Paraguay. Also Read - Andres Iniesta Opens up on Struggle With Depression Months Before 2010 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldinho and his brother Assis were arrested in March on charge of fake passport after they flew to Paraguay for the opening of an online casino. Also Read - I am Fully Confident That Lionel Messi Will End His Career at Barcelona: Cesc Fabregas

He spent 32 days in prison before a judge allowed the duo to live in a hotel Asuncion while awaiting their trial. Both have denied wrongdoings saying they were provided with the documents by a local sponsor. Also Read - Lionel Messi Alone in His Class, Cristiano Ronaldo Not at His Level: David Beckham

“We were totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal. Since then our intention has been to collaborate with the justice system to clarify the facts,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by goal.com. “From that moment until today, we have explained everything and facilitated everything that has been requested of us.”

Ronaldinho, who won world cup with Brazil in 2002, said the arrest came as a ‘hard blow’.

“It was a hard blow, I never imagined that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football,” the 40-year-old said.

The former Barcelona star has no hard feelings for Paraguayans. “The warmth, affection and respect of all Paraguayans has been felt from the first day I arrived in the country until today, and I am very grateful. I have my faith. I always pray for things to go well and hopefully this will be over soon,” he said.

Once the matter is put to rest, Ronaldinho would like to visit his mother first. “The first thing will be to give a big kiss to my mother who has lived through these difficult days since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in her home, then it will be to absorb the impact that this situation has generated and move forward with faith and strength,” he said.