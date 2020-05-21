Often compared with India allrounder Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar confessed he does not think about it as he feels it might affect his game. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Takes a Dig at Ravi Shastri, Questions Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Ability to Guide Young Players For T20 Cricket

“If it starts affecting me (that Hardik is the No 1 choice) then I will lose out on games that I have with me. If I focus on the games that I have and have match-winning performances, then my name will be there in the circuit (reckoning),” said Vijay Shankar as quoted by India Today. Also Read - Hardik Pandya 'Nowhere Near' Kapil Dev or Imran Khan: Abdul Razzaq

“If I perform, people will talk about me and if some opportunity arises, I will be getting into the Indian side. So I can’t think about what other players are doing,” he added. Also Read - Natasa Stankovic Give Fans a Glimpse of Hardik Pandya Wearing Mumbai Indians Jersey During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Shankar also added that his dream is not to linger in the national side as a mere survivor. He also added that he wants to deliver consistent performances to prolong his international career.

“My dream is not just to get there and be a mere survivor. Only if I excel, can I prolong my international career. It’s important for us to be at our best when we go to the international level,” he added.

According to the 29-year-old, he would perform exceedingly well if he bats at No.3 or No.4 position for Team India.

“Over the years, if you see, I have batted in all middle-order slots and adapted to the needs of the team. However, when people ask me what my goal is, I tell them for that I need to have a fixed batting position. If I bat at Number 3 or 4, then only can I think about all these goals,” he said.