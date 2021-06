ITA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

The Round of 16 of Euro 2020 will kick off on Saturday as the teams will aim to qualify for the Quarterfinals. In the second match of the day, Italy will face Austria at the Wembley Stadium, London. Italy had finished Group A at the top as they won three matches out of the three they played whereas Austria won two of their three matches in Group C and finished in second place. Also Read - NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For North-West Warriors vs Northern Kings, 3:30 PM IST, June 25

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – June 27.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London.

ITA vs AUT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: G Donnarumma

Defender: D Alaba, L Spinazzola, L Bonucci

Midfielder: M Locatelli, X Schlager, L Insigne, M Sabitzer, F Grillitsch

Striker: C Immobile, D Berardi

Captain – D Berardi, Vice-captain: L Insigne

ITA vs AUT Probable playing XI

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovani Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Marco Verratti, Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella; Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Federico Chiesa

Austria

Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic

ITA vs AUT SQUADS

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi, Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

Austria Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK) Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Internazionale), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schopf (Schalke) Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

