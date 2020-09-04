Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match ITA vs BHZ at Stadio Artemio Franchi: In an exciting UEFA Nations League 2020 encounter on Friday night, Group A teams Italy and Bosnia & Herzegovina will be locking horns at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on September 5 in India. The UEFA Nations League ITA vs BHZ match will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Italians will be kicking off their campaign of the UEFA Nations League by taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina up first. The Italians were unable to strike authority in the previous season as they finished second to Portugal in their respective group after picking up just five points. Italy have won 11 games straight and will be one of the teams to watch out for in this tournament this time around. Meanwhile, Bosnia on the other end, finished at the top spot in Group B last season and collected 10 points. But their form in the Euro qualifiers haven't been up to the mark. They've ended up losing five games, which includes a defeat to Italy. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 5 in India.

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- I Sehic

Defenders- C Birgaghi, G Chiellini, G Di Lorenzo

Midfielders- Jorginho, N Zaniolo, M Besic, E Visca

Forwards- C Immobile (C), L Insigne (VC), E Dzeko

ITA vs BHZ Predicted Playing XIs

Italy: Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gojko Cimirot, Muhamed Besic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Anel Sabanadzovic, Edin Visca, Haris Duljevic, Amer Gojak, Haris Hajradinovic, Deni Milosevic, Stjepan Loncar, Miroslav Stevanovic.

ITA vs BHZ SQUADS

Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ): Gojko Cimirot, Muhamed Besic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Anel Sabanadzovic, Edin Visca, Haris Duljevic, Amer Gojak, Haris Hajradinovic, Deni Milosevic, Stjepan Loncar, Miroslav Stevanovic, Zoran Kvrzic, Luka Menalo , Edin Dzeko , Elvir Koljic , Armin Hodzic , Ermin Bicakcic, Toni Sunjic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Adnan Kovacevic, Sead Kolasinac, Eldar Civic, Darko Todorovic, Branimir Cipetic.

