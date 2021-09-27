ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Italy vs Czech Republic Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ITA vs CZR at Cartama Oval: In Match 4 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Czech Republic will take on Italy at the Cartama Oval on Monday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ITA vs CZR match will start at 6:30 PM IST – September 27. Italy are playing with their second-string side in the ongoing T10 tournament but their team boasts of a few regular members as well. They have plenty of talented players who have a good track record in the ECS tournaments. They are one of the more formidable sides in Group C and will be aiming to seek entry into the Championship week. Czech Republic, on the other hand, has been consistently playing cricket at the highest level in the recent times. They are the lowest-ranked side in Group C.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Czech Republic and Italy will take place at 6 PM IST – September 27.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

ITA vs CZR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Hilal Ahmad

Batters – Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Damith Kosala

All-rounders – Arun Ashokan (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Ravi Paul (VC)

Bowlers – Jaspreet Singh, Janaka Wass, Ali Waqar

ITA vs CZR Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas.

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan (C), Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Kushal Mendon.

ITA vs CZR Squads

Italy: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas, Simranjit- Singh, Adnan Muhammad.

Czech Republic: Kushal Mendon, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Frederick Heydenrych, Arun Ashokan, Sahil Grover, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Sudesh Wickramasekara,

Aakash Parmar, Smit Patel-I.

