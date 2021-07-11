Dream11 Team Prediction

ITA vs ENG, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Italy vs England, Wembley Stadium, London at 12:30 AM IST, July 12:Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Lord's 3:30 PM IST July 10 Saturday

After 50 thrilling games and 140 goals, it has come down to the two best teams – Italy and England – lock horns for the EURO 2020 title on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London. Italy will start favourities and one has to say that their run after failing to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup has been remarkable. The Azzurri are on a 33-match unbeaten streak and one game away from being crowned as Euro Champions. Also Read - Italy vs England: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Which Team Has a Better Set-up Ahead of EURO 2020 Final

For England, they will rely heavily on Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to get them the goals in the summit clash. All in all, it promises to be a cracker. Also Read - PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain- VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv, Playing XIs For Today's Match 19 at 3:30 PM IST July 9 Friday

Italy vs England Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ITA vs ENG, EURO 2020, England Dream11 Team Player List, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Italy vs England Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – ITA vs ENG Football match, Online Football Tips Italy vs England EURO 2020.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Time: 12:30 AM IST, July 12

ITA vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Pickford

Defenders: L Shaw, L Bonucci, G Chiellini, H Maguire, K Walker

Midfielders: M Locatelli, N Barella, K Phillips

Strikers: R Sterling, C Immobile

ITA vs ENG Probable XI

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

ITA vs ENG SQUADS

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

England (ENG): Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ITA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ Italy Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.