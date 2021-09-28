ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Italy vs Finland Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ITA vs FIN at Cartama Oval: In Match 9 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Finland will take on Italy at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ITA vs FIN match will start at 6:30 PM IST – September 28. They have lost two back-to-back matches against Germany and Czech Republic. They came close in both games, but were not able to hold their nerves in the end. Italy will be are confident of beating Finland in this match. Finland, on the other hand, are also in search of their first win in this competition. They were completely dominated by Czech Republic and England XI in the first two matches. It will be interesting who will emerge as winners between the bottom-placed sides. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, ITA vs FIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Finland Dream11 Team Player List, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, ITA vs FIN Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Italy vs Finland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 42: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 28 Tuesday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Finland and Italy will take place at 6 PM IST – September 28. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 41: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 28 Tuesday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - BHB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Assam T20 Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain - Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at Judges Field 9 AM IST September 28 Tuesday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

ITA vs FIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aravind Mohan

Batsmen – Peter Gallagher, Baljit- Singh, Ammad Khan

All-rounders – Amjad Sher, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif (C)

Bowlers – Muhammad Imran (VC), Raaz Muhammad, Naveed Shahid

ITA vs FIN Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Simranjit Singh, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Waas.

Finland: Petter Gallagher, Nathan Collins (C), Aravind Mohan, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Raaz Mohammad, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani.

ITA vs FIN Squads

Italy: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas, Simranjit- Singh, Adnan Muhammad.

Finland: Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad, Matthew Jeckison, Praveen Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FIN Dream11 Team/ ITA Dream11 Team/ Finland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Italy Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.