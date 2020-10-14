Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Italy vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 4 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match ITA vs NED at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. In another high-voltage battle, Italy will square off against Netherland at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on matchday 4. The Nations League ITA vs NED match will begin at 12.15 AM IST – October 15 in India. Italy are coming into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Poland while their counterparts, the Netherlands, drew 0-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Frank de Boer has replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm of the Oranje but hasn't got to winning ways yet. Italy, on the other hand, in their last 18 games including friendlies haven't lost a single fixture. Based on current form and recent results, Italy hold the upper hand vs the Netherlands. The two sides have previously met 22 times, with Italy picking up 11 wins. The Netherlands have won three, while the remaining eight games ending in the two sides sharing the spoils. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group A match between Italy and Netherlands will start at 12.15 AM IST – October 15 in India.

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake (VC)

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi

Forwards: Memphis Depay (C), Ciro Immobile

ITA vs NED Predicted Playing XIs

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Stephan El Shaarawy.

Netherlands: Jasper Cillessen, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel.

ITA vs NED SQUADS

Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna.

Netherlands (NED): Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Stefan De Vrij, Mohammed Ihattaren, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leroy Fer, Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay.

