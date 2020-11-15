Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Italy vs Poland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 5 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match ITA vs POL at MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. In another high-voltage battle, Italy will take on Poland at MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore on Matchday 5. The Nations League ITA vs POL match will begin at 1.15 AM IST – November 16 in India. Both teams are ready to face each other on matchday 5 of the Nations League. Italy won one and draw one game. While Poland had lost one and won one game. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - WAL vs IRE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Nations League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Wales vs Ireland on November 15 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group A match between Poland and Italy will start at 12.15 AM IST – November 16 in India. Also Read - BEL vs ENG Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Nations League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Belgium vs England on November 16 Monday

Venue: MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore. Also Read - UEFA Nations League: N'Golo Kante, France Beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to Reach Semis

ITA vs POL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi-Donnarumma

Defenders: Glik, Bonucci, Kedziora, Acerbi

Midfielders: Barella, Luca Pellegrini, K. Grosicki, G. Krychowiak

Forwards: R. Lewandowski (C), C. Immobile (VC)

ITA vs POL – Recent Form

Italy: W D D W W

Poland: W W D W W

ITA vs POL Predicted Playing XIs

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Palmieri, Jorginho, Barella, Gagliardini, Bernardeschi, Belotti, Insigne.

Poland: Szczesny, Kedziora, Glik, Walukiewicz, Reca, Krychowiak, Klich, Jozwiak, Zielinski, Grosicki, Lewandowski.

ITA vs POL SQUADS

Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna.

Poland (POL): Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke.

