Dream11 Team Prediction

ITA vs SPN, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Italy vs Spain, 12:30 AM IST, July 7: Also Read - BRA vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brazil vs Peru, 4:30 AM IST, July 6

Spain would up against Italy in the EURO 2020 semi-final at the Wembley Stadium, London on Tuesday. The Spanish team would be cautious of not being complacent against Italy, who have not lost once against the La Roja in their last 13 meetings. In 2016, the Azzuri knocked out La Roja with a 2-0 win in the round of 16 and now both teams will face each other in one of the most crucial encounters. Also Read - PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians at 6:00 PM IST on July 5

Italy vs Spain Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ITA vs SPN, EURO 2020, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Italy vs Spain Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – ITA vs SPN Football match, Online Football Tips Italy vs Spain EURO 2020. Also Read - WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, July 1

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Time: 12:30 AM IST, July 7

ITA vs SPN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: U Simon

Defenders: J Alba, A Laporte, P Torres, L Bonucci

Mid-fielders: M Verratti, Koke, P Sarabia, M Locatelli

Strikers: L Insigne, A Morata

ITA vs SPN Probable XI

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

ITA vs SPN SQUADS

Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri.

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ITA Dream11 Team/ SPN Dream11 Team/ Italy Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.