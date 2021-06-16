ITA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction EURO 2020

Italy vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ITA vs SUI at Stadio Olimpico: In the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 match. Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Italy made an impressive start to their campaign by a 3-0 victory over Turkey. Switzerland took the lead against Wales in their last match but failed to hold on to their advantage and had to make do with a 1-1 draw. Also Read - Italy vs Switzerland Live Streaming Euro 2020: When And Where to Watch ITA vs SUI Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

ITA vs SUI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nico Elvedi

Midfielders: Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Breel Embolo

Captain: Ciro Immobile Vice-Captain: Nico Elvedi

ITA vs SUI Probable Playing XIs

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland

Yann Sommer (GK), Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

ITA vs SUI Squads

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma, S Sirigu, A Meret, L Bonucci, G Chiellini, A Florenzi, L Spinazzola, A Bastoni, G Di Lorenzo, F Acerbi, Emerson, R Toloi, Jorginho, F Bernardeschi, N Barella, M Veratti, M Locatelli, L Pellegrini, B Cristante, M Pessina, L Insigne, C Immobile, A Belotti, F Chiesa, D Berardi, G Raspadori.

Switzerland

Y Sommer, Y Mvogo, J Omlin, F Schar, R Rodriguez, L Benito, N Elvedi, M Akanji, S Widmer, K Mbabu, J Lotomba, E Comert, B Omeragic, X Shaqiri, G Xhaka, R Vargas, D Zakaria, E Fernandes, R Freuler, S Zuber, C Fassnacht, D Sow, H Seferovic, A Mehmedi, B Embolo, M Gavranovic

