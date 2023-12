Home

ITA-W vs EXI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 ECC Women T10 Match 5: Italy Women vs England XI Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC Women T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ITA-W vs EXI-W, Dream11 ECC Women T10, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Italy Women vs England XI Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips Italy Women vs England XI Women Dream11 ECC Women T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC Women T10. ITA-W vs EXI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 ECC Women T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain- Italy Women vs England XI Women, Playing 11ss, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 2:15 PM IST December 18 Monday.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Spain and Belgium will take place at 1.45 PM IST – December 18.

Time: 2:15 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

ITA-W vs EXI-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Methnara Rathnayake and Libby Thomas

Batters: Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Anne Warnakulasuriya and Ria Fackrell

All-Rounders: Regina Suddahazai, Emilia Bartram, Chathurika Mahamalage and Kumudu Peddrick

Bowlers: Nimesha Ekanayake and Cassidy McCarthy

Captain: Nimesha Ekanayake

Vice-Captain: Anne Warnakulasuriya.

ITA-W vs EXI-W Squads

Italy Women: Akarsha Daluwatta, Kumudu Peddrick, Nimesha Ekanayake, Ishara Jayamannage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Pasindi Kanankege, Malwatta Sadalee, Methnara Rathnayake, Sonia Toffoletto, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram, Anne Warnakulasuriya and Regina Suddahazai

England XI Women: Ria Fackrell, Cassidy McCarthy, Bethan Ellis, Shachi Pai, Megan Sturge, Millie Taylor, Chiara Green, Daisy Gibb, Bethan Gammon, Maddie Ward, Amy Wheeler, Meg Austin and Libby Thomas

