Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Names Virat Kohli As Favourite Cricketer, Hails Indian Star As GOAT

Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter of the ICC World Cup 2023 with 765 runs in 11 matches.

Virat Kohli and Agata Isabella Centasso. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s fan following in India is second to none and he can easily boasts of a loyal fanbase, where everyone hails him the undisputed King of World Cricket. But now Kohli is also a fan favourite in Italy, where a female footballer has hailed the Indian superstar as GOAT of cricket.

Agata Isabella Centasso, who plies her trade for Serie B club, Venezia Calcio 1985 is going gaga over the greatness of King Kohli. Coming from an Italian, where cricket is close to non-existent, shows why the ex India captain’s influence is unparalleled.

Centasso started watching cricket an year ago due to her passionate friends in India and have developed a liking for Virat. She is yet to watch a cricket match, while sitting from the stands, but she already owns a latest Indian jersey. She also has a jersey with Kohli’s name printed on the back.

Speaking about the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 765 runs in 11 matches. He smashed three centuries and broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 50 ODI fifties.

India were on a 10-match unbeaten streak before they lost by 6 wickets in the final to Australia, who clinched their record 6th ODI World Cup title on 19th November in Ahmedabad.

Soon after the tournament, Kohli has been rested for the ongoing 5-match T20I series against Australia and now he has reportedly asked the management to give him extended time-off and as a result he is once again rested, this time for the South Africa tour.

