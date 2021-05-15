The tennis world has pointed fingers at the ‘double standards’ at the Italian Open after women’s World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty played in the rain, while ATP World No.1 Novak Djokovic didn’t return to court. Also Read - Italian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Advances To Semis, Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas

Barty made a surprising call to retire while leading American sensation Coco Gauff, in her Italian Open quarter-final showdown after a recurring right-arm issue arose.

Austrlian star Barty was forced to pull out while leading 6-4, 2-1 in her quarter-final match against American Coco Gauff after a recurring right arm issue. Barty was in discomfort after sporting a compression band on her right arm and retired in the second set in a intense battle. Barty said she had not wanted to take any risks ahead of the French Open in two weeks' time where she won in 2019. It was frustrating for the fans as the match came to a halt several times. It took just 20 minutes for play to be halted due to drizzle in the first set.