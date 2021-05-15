Austrlian star Barty was forced to pull out while leading 6-4, 2-1 in her quarter-final match against American Coco Gauff after a recurring right arm issue. Barty was in discomfort after sporting a compression band on her right arm and retired in the second set in a intense battle. Barty said she had not wanted to take any risks ahead of the French Open in two weeks’ time where she won in 2019. It was frustrating for the fans as the match came to a halt several times. It took just 20 minutes for play to be halted due to drizzle in the first set. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Lost His Cool at Chair Umpire During Italian Open Match Against Taylor Fritz | WATCH VIDEO
The pair again had to come off after just one game as more rain arrived and, following another 15-minute interval, they returned with Barty not at her best but still having enough common sense to take the first set in 50 minutes. Barty retired only three games later.
But Barty’s encounter appeared in contrast to World No.1 Djokovic’s clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final tie against Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed back due to rain. Djokovic was behind 6-4, 2-1 against Tsitsipas. The pair left the court and never emerged as the match was suspended.
This prompted uproar within the tennis world after an inexplicable difference in fortunes for the women and men’s tour.
Fans were rightfully concerned over player welfare and questioned the decision to allow the women to keep playing.
Some fans even took to Social Media and labeled Barty appeared as ‘irate’, where she had to return in the difficult conditions where she risked further injury.