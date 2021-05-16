Rome: Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic went past the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 in the semifinals and booked his spot in the final of the Italian Open 2021 where he would be facing world No. 3 Rafael Nadal. In a contest that was pretty one-sided, Djokovic won the first set (6-3) quite easily but Sonego did well to come back in the second set where at one point he was level (6-6). Also Read - Are Olympics Happening In 2021? Roger Federer Wants An Answer

The whole stadium broke into song as Sonego, after saving two match points, broke Djokovic serving for the match. The second set went to a tie-breaker where at one point Djokovic was leading 3-0 but Sonega refused to give up and to everyone’s surprise came from behind and went on to win the tie-breaker 5-7. Also Read - Italian Open 2021: Barty and Djokovic Get Involved in Tennis Clutter

With the match hanging in balance as Sonego roared back to keep himself alive for a spot in the final, Djokovic like he always does seem to thrive in such moments. The Serbian was in his elements in the final set and eventually went on to win it 6-2 that sealed his spot in the final. Also Read - Italian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Advances To Semis, Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas

Edición 57 de la mejor rivalidad en la historia del tenis: Nadal vs Djokovic.#IBI21 #NadalDjokovicpic.twitter.com/A25jKjr2zM — Emilio Pineres Rojas (@emiliopineres) May 15, 2021

Earlier in the day, Djokovic raised his game after trailing 4-6, 1-2 on Friday to earn a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 comeback victory against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rain-hit quarter-final match on Saturday.

The top seed Serbian returned to court on Saturday morning with Tsitsipas serving at 6-4, 2-1, and he broke serve in two of his opening five return games to force a decider. Djokovic then twice recovered from a break down in the decider to reach the final-four in Rome for the eighth straight year.

“There are many things to say about today or yesterday’s match. It kind of felt like we played two matches… The one yesterday, where he was the better player. He started better today also. I managed to somehow to hold my nerves [and] break his serve in the important moments in the second and third sets,” Djokovic said after the match.

“The support of the crowd was amazing. It was great to play in front of a crowd. [It was a] fantastic atmosphere. It was a bit of luck, a bit of mental strength and the right tactics at the right time. One shot, not even a point, one shot really decided the winner today. I am just glad to be on the better side.”

This was Djokovic’s fourth straight ATP head-to-head triumph against Tsitsipas. The world No. 1 owns a 5-2 advantage against the 22-year-old, which includes an unbeaten 3-0 record on clay.