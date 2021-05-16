Italian Open 2021 Final Live

World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on No.3 Spaniard Rafael Nadal in their sixth Italian Open title clash on Sunday.

In the second semi-final match, played on Saturday, top seed Djokovic beat local hope Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2. Second seed Nadal had earlier beaten American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, breaking once in each set.

Nadal holds the edge with three wins to Djokovic's two in previous finals while the Spaniard is bidding for a 10th Italian Open title and his opponent a sixth.

Sunday’s encounter will be a rematch of the 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2019 finals. The two players will meet for the 57th time.

Djokovic and Nadal have faced off eight times previously at the Foro Italico, dating back to their first meeting in the 2007 quarter-finals. Nadal won that match comfortably before their rivalry grew over the years.